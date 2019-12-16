 Skip to content
(Amazon)   It's here: Oh, No, Not Again: The 2019 Fark Fiction Anthology is available on Amazon. Stars, bars, quasars, and more, and once again all proceeds go to charity   (amazon.com) divider line
toraque [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Paperback edition
Kindle edition

Okay, in full disclosure, I cannot guarantee the inclusion of a Quasar anywhere in this, but I am positive that wormholes are in the Science Fiction section and not anywhere else, unless Amazon has is having significant quality control issues.

This has been a labor of love for our team of editors over the past year or so. We've collected the best short stories that the community here at Fark could produce, and put them up in paperback and Kindle ebook versions.  And once again, all proceeds from the sales of this anthology are being donated to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, so even if you don't like to read, you have a good excuse to support your fellow Farkers!
 
toraque [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
One tradition we have in these launch threads is to let the submitters, if they choose to, out themselves for the glory and adulation that can only come from the people here at Fark.  I'll start off: I'm Brian Bander, author of The Walls at Dawn, in the Fantasy section.  I hope you all enjoy it!
 
mama2tnt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

toraque: ...if you don't like to read....


...then leave Fark, since that's mostly what we do here?

Congrats to all the AUTHORS!!!
 
ms_lara_croft [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Congrats to all who got in. I've been in two of the anthologies and it was great fun. And congrats on the release of the book!
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Bought w/ Amazon no-rush credits.
If'n I'm about to willingly move my lips this much, you farkers better be worth my time.  :D


And a sincere congratulations to all contributors who made it.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 day ago  

toraque: One tradition we have in these launch threads is to let the submitters, if they choose to, out themselves for the glory and adulation that can only come from the people here at Fark.  I'll start off: I'm Brian Bander, author of The Walls at Dawn, in the Fantasy section.  I hope you all enjoy it!


I wrote the S&M furry fetish one. Well, one of them. Not the one with all the diaper play.
 
Foxtrot Uniform Charlie Kilo
‘’ 1 day ago  

toraque: Okay, in full disclosure, I cannot guarantee the inclusion of a Quasar anywhere in this, but I am positive that wormholes are in the Science Fiction section and not anywhere else, unless Amazon has is having significant quality control issues.


And then the murders began.
 
tcaptain
‘’ 1 day ago  
I can't wait to get my copy!

/I'm Frank Côté author of Sparkle in the SF section
 
dutchmang
‘’ 1 day ago  
I wrote one!  Which one?  It's a mystery!
 
Dumb-Ass-Monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Denied once again, dammit!

'course, it would help if I submitted something
'course 'course, it would also help if I had any writing ability, aide from online snark
 
Wenchmaster
‘’ 1 day ago  
For those who prefer the dead-tree version, here is the link.

I'll be purchasing my copy this evening when I get to a secure computer.
 
archerjoe
‘’ 1 day ago  
My piece, "Jar Head," came out of a nerdy conversation at work in the IT office about uploading your brain online, only to get hacked and be used as a spambot. I took a slightly different approach and used cryogenics instead.

Lots and lots of good stories this year. Congrats to the authors!
 
Sim Tree
‘’ 1 day ago  
I wrote "Magical fact" in the fantasy section, about a post apocalypse society where all science is considered magic, and can only be used by certified wizards.
 
Cdr.Murdock
‘’ 1 day ago  
The reviews section on Amazon has GOT to be golden.


Go get 'em, boys.
 
GRCooper
‘’ 1 day ago  
Congrats, guys, my entries in the first couple convinced me that short stories are too hard for my tiny brain. Novels are easier. I bow to your skills.
 
Sim Tree
‘’ 1 day ago  

GRCooper: Congrats, guys, my entries in the first couple convinced me that short stories are too hard for my tiny brain. Novels are easier. I bow to your skills.


I've always had the opposite problem. It's too hard to flush out a satisfying conclusion in only 10,000 words. My entry is somewhere around 9,997.
 
Wenchmaster
‘’ 1 day ago  

Sim Tree: GRCooper: Congrats, guys, my entries in the first couple convinced me that short stories are too hard for my tiny brain. Novels are easier. I bow to your skills.

I've always had the opposite problem. It's too hard to flush out a satisfying conclusion in only 10,000 words. My entry is somewhere around 9,997.


Absolutely this. I had to trim about 4K words to fit under the limit. I seem to be stuck on roughly 15K as my optimal writing distance for short stories, which means my text tends to be excessively verbose- or at least repetitive and redundant. Being forced to edit down to less than 10K is (hopefully) improving my writing by eliminating needless exposition. Adopt, adapt, and (presumably) improve.

While on the subject, I should probably drop at least one of the sentences above.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
RNC: "Anybody want a free copy of Don Jr.'s Triggered? I've got a warehouse full and really need to clean it out. Anybody? Can we take a tax credit on this?"
 
Rent Party
‘’ 1 day ago  
I have been a Farker for over a decade and have never even heard of this.

I'll buy.  How do I submit for next year.  I write bad fiction just like everyone else, and want my shot at greatness.
 
GRCooper
‘’ 1 day ago  

Sim Tree: GRCooper: Congrats, guys, my entries in the first couple convinced me that short stories are too hard for my tiny brain. Novels are easier. I bow to your skills.

I've always had the opposite problem. It's too hard to flush out a satisfying conclusion in only 10,000 words. My entry is somewhere around 9,997.


That's kinda exactly what I'm saying.  It's much easier to do it in 100,000 words.
 
Last Surviving Flying Gruyere Brother
‘’ 1 day ago  

Rent Party: I have been a Farker for over a decade and have never even heard of this.

I'll buy.  How do I submit for next year.  I write bad fiction just like everyone else, and want my shot at greatness.


Get on the weekly Writer's Thread in the Discussion Tab. 90% of the time it appears every Wednesday. Notices for next year's anthology should start appearing in early Spring. Submissions usually open up around March 1st. Details on how to submit are given with the call for submissions.

Welcome to the party! Good luck!!
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Cdr.Murdock: The reviews section on Amazon has GOT to be golden. Go get 'em, boys.


I'm not in an disemboweling mood ... I let my army of sugar-free Haribo gummy bears do the wet work
 
yet_another_wumpus
‘’ 1 day ago  

mama2tnt: toraque: ...if you don't like to read....

...then leave Fark, since that's mostly what we do here?

Congrats to all the AUTHORS!!!


I thought we were supposed to write a stimulus/response post based on the headline without reading TFA or the responses.

/nevermind, that's the politics tab
//but reading the farking link is not farking properly in most of fark
///this slashie intentionally left blank
 
Talanic
‘’ 1 day ago  
Three Brothers and Father Wolf is mine. Because sometimes you just have an urge to rewrite the Three Little Pigs as a tribal legend from a clan of shapeshifters.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
I've ordered 100,000 through a local bookseller  (DBA as Donald Trump's Jr.)  I'm assuming the other writers will do the same.  Should put it on the best seller list assuming Drew buys up a bunch as giveaways or ceiling insulation.  They also make a great gift or throwing objects!
 
Rent Party
‘’ 1 day ago  

Last Surviving Flying Gruyere Brother: Rent Party: I have been a Farker for over a decade and have never even heard of this.

I'll buy.  How do I submit for next year.  I write bad fiction just like everyone else, and want my shot at greatness.

Get on the weekly Writer's Thread in the Discussion Tab. 90% of the time it appears every Wednesday. Notices for next year's anthology should start appearing in early Spring. Submissions usually open up around March 1st. Details on how to submit are given with the call for submissions.

Welcome to the party! Good luck!!


Awesome.  I will look for it.  If whoever writes the headline for that could put "HEY RENT PARTY LOOK HERE!!!" in it, it would help me remember to look for it.

/ Squirrel
 
Last Surviving Flying Gruyere Brother
‘’ 1 day ago  

Harry Freakstorm: . . . They also make a great gift or throwing objects!


The dead tree version weighs in at a solid kilo. You could kill someone with that. 610 pages of wildly creative death! Give them the gift they'll remember for the rest (or remainder) of their lives.
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Wenchmaster: Absolutely this. I had to trim about 4K words to fit under the limit. I seem to be stuck on roughly 15K as my optimal writing distance for short stories, which means my text tends to be excessively verbose- or at least repetitive and redundant. Being forced to edit down to less than 10K is (hopefully) improving my writing by eliminating needless exposition. Adopt, adapt, and (presumably) improve.


That limit isn't absolute.  My entry:  "Many Worlds to be Won or The Croutonic Drive", is 11170 words.
 
morg
‘’ 1 day ago  
Only if Chuck Tingle writes the foreword.
 
D_PaulAngel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Woo-Hoo!

It's been pleasure to not just be one of the volunteer editors for this wonderful tome, but to have my story "Occam's .44" included in the Mystery Tab. The story recounts the kind of conversation that's been around since the beginning of time, the kind of intimate discussion that can only happen twixt a hitman and their employer. (And is told solely as dialogue.)

I must also say that I am impressed as always by the quality of the entrants, and am proud of the anthology we put together. Farkers, it turns out, are talented AF.
 
Garza and the Supermutants [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Hello, I'm Garza and I wrote Open Container. I can't wait to get home and buy this melon farmer!
 
Genuine
‘’ 1 day ago  
I'm Brad Earle, author of "Eugene Williams" (Mystery section). This is my first published short story so I'm very excited by all this. Hope you guys enjoy it!
 
Billy Bathsalt
‘’ 1 day ago  

Wenchmaster: For those who prefer the dead-tree version, here is the link.

I'll be purchasing my copy this evening when I get to a secure computer.


I'll get one of these, it's not the same reading on a screen.
 
rwellor
‘’ 1 day ago  
How do you add this to your Amazon Author's page? There are no author credits in the TOC and no real way to prove to Amazon that you are in it?

Charles Montgomery, author of "They"....^^
 
SBinRR
‘’ 1 day ago  
I narrated the collection for Audible.  Should be coming out any day now.  Hearing some Grammy whispers.

Congrats to the authors.  Super jealous of your mad skills.
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 day ago  
Sorry not my thing. More into the porn side of fiction.
 
Fireproof
‘’ 1 day ago  

archerjoe: My piece, "Jar Head," came out of a nerdy conversation at work in the IT office about uploading your brain online, only to get hacked and be used as a spambot. I took a slightly different approach and used cryogenics instead.

Lots and lots of good stories this year. Congrats to the authors!


The first idea is sooo what I would write!

I'm Adam, author of "Spaced Out!" A side joke in this one is that a Mickey Mouse robot is the main character's supervisor (as Disney decided they just wanted to own everything), and he's programmed to try and make the company extra cash by attempting to sell his employees overpriced crap at every turn, based on bad projections of what data he can get about them. Dan, the main character, accepts a free toothpick after a meal early on. This info is passed on to the supervisor robot and he spends the rest of the story trying to sell him another one for $20.
 
Fireproof
‘’ 1 day ago  

Wenchmaster: Sim Tree: GRCooper: Congrats, guys, my entries in the first couple convinced me that short stories are too hard for my tiny brain. Novels are easier. I bow to your skills.

I've always had the opposite problem. It's too hard to flush out a satisfying conclusion in only 10,000 words. My entry is somewhere around 9,997.

Absolutely this. I had to trim about 4K words to fit under the limit. I seem to be stuck on roughly 15K as my optimal writing distance for short stories, which means my text tends to be excessively verbose- or at least repetitive and redundant. Being forced to edit down to less than 10K is (hopefully) improving my writing by eliminating needless exposition. Adopt, adapt, and (presumably) improve.

While on the subject, I should probably drop at least one of the sentences above.


Huh. I've written three short stories for the FFAs now, and I'm way more intimidated about the prospect of moving up to a full-length novel.
 
Fireproof
‘’ 1 day ago  
Also:

BUY IT BUY IT BUY IT!
Youtube Otqpjv7OkJY
 
gottagopee
‘’ 1 day ago  
Last year's was the first I'd been aware of, got it, and boy HOWDY that was fun. Congrats to last year's authors and more & fresher congrats to this year's crop.

Imma go get it now
 
Langdon_777
‘’ 1 day ago  
Sweet - and mate was asking what he can get me for Xmas.

Congratulations to all involved.
 
Sneelock [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Congrats to all. My little piece, "Spay Day, Someday," was largely inspired by four years of volunteer work with the local SPCA. Call it dystopian or call it utopian - your choice.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
I love the cover art. When's the sinking? Does it sit on a sandbar and list or does it go down straight to the bottom?

Great name for a Fark boat:  "Double Down". Who knows, maybe it sinks twice!
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

brantgoose: I love the cover art. When's the sinking? Does it sit on a sandbar and list or does it go down straight to the bottom?

Great name for a Fark boat:  "Double Down". Who knows, maybe it sinks twice!


Spoiler:  It doesn't sink.  In fact, rather the opposite.  Read the story.  To do that, you have to buy the book.
 
The Third Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
I wrote the story "Cathy is here to help."

Thank you toraque and to everyone else who made the Fark Fiction Anthology a reality.
 
darkone
‘’ 1 day ago  
An entire book of fark, I will have to give it a try.
 
RatMaster999
‘’ 1 day ago  
I got into the first one, with my story, "Shugyosha", about a female samurai hunting down her betrothed's killers.

Then I missed a couple.

Glad to come back in this one with "One Night in Bangkok", which started as a page and a half thing for a fiction course I was taking, then became what it is now when I decided to see how many 80's music references I could cram into a cyberpunk story.

I'm very glad to be a part of this fund raiser, and hope y'all enjoy!

/congrats to the other authors
//many thanks to the editors for putting this together
 
graeylin
‘’ 1 day ago  
Dang it, I was included in the 2018 anthology, but missed seeing the call for this year's edition.
 
Wenchmaster
‘’ 1 day ago  
I warned notified the usual suspects (friends, family, etc), and several of them have purchased a copy. I bought 3 dead-tree editions- one for me, and one for each of my nieces.

Currently ranked:
#9 inSocial Media Guides
#2 in Social Media
#41 in Fiction Anthologies

Perhaps St. Jude's will finally allow us to mention them next time.
 
Wenchmaster
‘’ 1 day ago  

SBinRR: I narrated the collection for Audible.  Should be coming out any day now.  Hearing some Grammy whispers.



Cool. Please let us know. The dead-tree edition is a bit too bulky for a stocking-stuffer, so I'd love to buy a couple of audio versions as gifts.
 
